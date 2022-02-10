Kamal Haasan's MNM promises graft free local governance

Chennai, Feb 10 Super Star turned politician Kamal Haasan's political party, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) in its election manifesto for the ensuing urban local body polls, has promised graft-free local governance.

The poll manifesto is aimed at attracting young voters in corporations and municipalities. Haasan in the election manifesto promised that the state is in a very bad shape and that the party would give a clean and efficient administration with the participation of the people in the urban local bodies with the support of science and technology.

The manifesto said that the party would guarantee free and potable drinking water and also ensure proper rainwater harvesting system in each household. It will also take efforts to implement the technology (atmospheric water generator) to generate water from air.

The MNM leader in the manifesto said that the party candidates if elected would submit a monthly action-taken report to the people of the ward. The manifesto also promised to end manual scavenging by adopting high-end technology. Kamal Haasan in the party manifesto also said that smart bins would be installed in each street to recycle waste.

Haasan said that like Grama Sabha, area and ward sabha would be held regularly to address the grievances of the people.

