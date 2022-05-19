Karachi blast mastermind received instructions from head of SRA in Iran

Karachi, May 19 Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Deputy Inspector General Syed Khurram Ali shared on Thursday that the alleged mastermind of the improvised explosive device (IED) attack in Karachi's Saddar area earlier this month, was trained in Iran and received instructions and money from the head of the outlawed Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army (SRA) Asghar Shah, who was residing in the neighbouring country.

On May 12, an IED blast ripped through the busy Saddar area, killing a passerby and injuring several others. A number of vehicles were damaged as well, among which was a vehicle of the Pakistan Coast Guards.

The banned SRA subsequently claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it targeted the Coast Guards' vehicle.

On Wednesday, two men, identified as Allah Dino, 28, and his accomplice Nawab Ali, 26, were killed in an encounter with counter-terror police, Dawn reported.

A spokesperson for the CTD said in a statement issued on Thursday that officials, during the course of investigating the May 12 blast, found three men trying to move explosive material and tools on a motorcycle a day earlier within the jurisdiction of the Mochka police station in the city.

When officials tried to stop the three suspects, they opened fire on the police. In the ensuing exchange of fire, two of the alleged terrorists were killed while the third escaped, the spokesperson said.

He further said the two killed terrorists — Dino and Ali — were associated with the Asghar Shah branch of the proscribed SRA.

