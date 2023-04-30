Karnataka: PM Modi holds roadshow in Mysuru

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], April 30 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a mega roadshow in Mysuru on Sunday to give a boost to BJP's campaign for the assembly polls in Karnataka.

A large number of people and BJP supporters had gathered on both sides of the road to greet the Prime Minister.

PM Modi was on a specially designed vehicle and reciprocated the greetings by waving to people.

People also showered flowers and waved BJP flags along the route as an expression of support.

Along with the Prime Minister, former BJP leader, KS Eshwarappa was also present during the roadshow. Notably, he had announced retirement from electoral politics just before the party announced the list of its candidates.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi came out hard against Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) parties terming them as "symbols of instability", and said that the people of Karnataka have decided to end the rule of unstable coalition governments in the state.

Addressing a public meeting here in Belur, PM Modi said, "This time, the people of Karnataka have decided to end the unstable governments that have ruled the state for the past decades. Congress and JD(S), both are symbols of instability. In whichever state, Congress party is left, they make headlines only due to the tussle among the regional leaders".

"Everyone is watching what is happening in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. People are in a dire state, development works are halted. While Congress is busy with its infighting. JD(S) is daydreaming. It is Congress party's B Team and wants a share in looting the people," he added.

The Prime Minister has hit the ground to campaign for the BJP in the last leg of the campaigning, in which he is conducting a number of poll rallies and roadshows.

The Assembly elections will be held in Karnataka on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor