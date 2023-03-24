Karnataka proposes to Centre to include Act in Constitution to increase SC/ST reservation in education, jobs in state

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 24 : In order to increase reservation in education and employment for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the state, the Karnataka government on Thursday submitted the proposal to the ventral government for inclusion of Karnataka Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Reservation in Posts in Educational Institutions and Appointments or Posts in State Services) Act, 2022 in the 9th Schedule of the Constitution.

The move comes months ahead of the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections.

According to the Karnataka government, the Act was enacted to provide for the reservation of seats in educational institutions in the State of Karnataka and of appointments or posts in the services under the State for the persons belonging to the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes in the State

Karnataka Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma wrote to Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla regarding the matter.

According to this act, the percentage of reservations for Scheduled Castes in the state is to be increased from 15 per cent to 17 per cent and for Scheduled Tribes, the reservation is to be increased from 3 per cent to 7 per cent.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai said, "The proposal to include the Act on increasing reservation in the 9th Schedule of the Constitution has been submitted to the central government and this is an example of our government's commitment to the disadvantaged communities."

