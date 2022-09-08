Kartavya Path is an inspiration for New India: PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the Central Vista corridor, which has been renamed as Kartavya Path.

He also unveiled the statue of Subhash Chandra Bose installed behind India Gate and described it as a historic occasion when the country has done away with relics of the Colonial past.

Bose's family members though were conspicuous by their absence.

"The colonial name of King's Way has now been renamed as Kartavya Path," he said in his address.

In a special gesture, the Prime Minister announced that in the Republic Day function next year, all labourers and workers who have worked on the Central Vista project, would be his special guests.

"During the British era, there was a statue of King George V installed under the canopy situated behind India Gate. This now has been replaced with Netaji's statue," he said.

Subhash Chandra Bose, Modi said, was beyond worldly pleasures and never hankered for posts.

"He had vision and capability and was a towering personality. He was pride of India's heritage. Had India treaded on Bose's path after Independence, it would have reached great heights," the Prime Minister lamented.

"Netaji's ideas and relics too were forgotten after Independence. However his statue at India Gate will now be a symbol of inspiration for the entire country," he added.

The newly laid Kartavya Path, he said, is a vision of New India, and will inspire people to work for the nation.

The renovated Central Vista corridor consists of re-laid lawns on both sides of Kartavya Path. New pop-up fountains have been installed on water bodies located in the lawns adjacent to India Gate

Apart from this, four under-passes have been constructed on both sides of Kartavya Path which are equipped with public amenities.

Also on the India Gate lawns, pathways have been constructed for convenience of pedestr along with bridges on water bodies.

Plazas have also been built to allow staging of cultural activities on India Gate lawns.

Minister for Urban Development Hardeep Singh Puri and Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy were present with Modi on the dias.

Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J.P. Nadda along with several other cabinet ministers were also present on the occasion.

