Kashmiri Pandits' killing: SC to hear on Friday plea seeking SIT probe

New Delhi, Sep 1 The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Friday a plea seeking SIT probe into the targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir in 1990, which led to their exodus from the Valley.

The hearing on the plea come when a curative petition, filed by Roots in Kashmir, is pending in the apex court seeking a probe either by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the mass murders and genocide of Kashmiri Pandits during 1989-90.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and CT Ravikumar will hear a petition filed by NGO 'We the Citizens, seeking direction for the rehabilitation of those who migrated out of the Valley and also that a SIT be formed to identify those who "aided and abetted the genocide" of the Hindu and Sikh communities between 1989-2003.

In March this year, the plea filed by Roots in Kashmir challenged an order of the top court passed in 2017. dismissing the plea saying, "the instances referred in the petition pertain to the year 1989-90, and more than 27 years have passed by since then. No fruitful purpose would emerge, as the evidence is unlikely to be available at this late juncture."

A statement from the organisation said that in support of the curative petition, a certificate has been issued by senior advocate and Supreme Court Bar Association President, Vikas Singh. The curative petition also cited a 2018 Delhi High Court order on Sajjan Kumar in the anti-Sikh riots case. The high court, allowing the appeal, said: "It is important to assure those countless victims waiting patiently that despite the challenges, truth will prevail and justice will be done..."

