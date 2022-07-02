KCR insulted not just PM but institution: Smriti Irani

Hyderabad, July 2 Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday said that Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has not just insulted the Prime Minister but the institution also.

Doing away from protocol Telangana Chief Minister Rao did not receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the airport but went to receive joint opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha.

A minister from the Telangana government received Prime Minister Modi at Hyderabad airport.

Prime Minister Modi is in the city to attend a two-day BJP National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting. "He (chief minister KCR) has not just insulted the Prime Minister but the institution. The Prime Minister has accepted everyone with open arms," Irani said.

She also hit out at TRS working president and minister in Telangana government K.T. Rama Rao for calling the BJP's NEC meet a 'circus'. "For KTR, a National Executive is a clownish procedure, but for the BJP, it is an opportunity to honour state workers. They may not take their national executive seriously. For us, it is a matter of great pride. For it is in such a meeting that we pay homage to workers and we also take the pledge of working for the nation," Irani added.

