KCR, Mann. Kejriwal and Akhilesh visit temple together ahead of BRS mega-rally

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao along with his Punjab and Delhi counterparts Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal visited the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Khammam.

They were accompanied by Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav raising speculation about a third front ahead of 2024 general elections.

In a video posted by Telangana CMO's Twitter handle, KCR along with Kejriwal, Mann, and the Samajwadi Party chief were seen offering prayers.

Kejriwal and Mann arrived in Telangana on Tuesday and were set to participate in a Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) rally in Khammam on Wednesday. Akhilesh Yadav will also take part in the rally.

Telangana will vote for the state assembly in December this year.

The BJP in its national executive meeting in the national capital recently held discussions on their Telangana polls strategy.

( With inputs from ANI )

