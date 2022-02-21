KCR questioning Surgical Strike lends weight to Masood Azhar, harms morale of armed forces: BJP leader

Bharatiya Janata Party leader P Muralidhar Rao on Monday slammed Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for demanding proof of Surgical Strike carried out by the Indian Army in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and said that KCR is giving weight to UN-designated terrorist Masood Azhar and trying to affect the morale of armed forces.

"The statement by KCR gives weight to Masood Azhar. KCR questioning Surgical Strike harms the morale of the armed forces," said Rao.

The BJP leader further slammed KCR for his meeting with actor Prakash Raj during his Mumbai visit where he also met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Rao said meeting with Prakash Raj shows that KCR supports forces who work against the country.

"KCR can oppose Modi government policies but he shouldn't oppose the country and be part of Tukde-Tukde gang. Meeting with Prakash Raj doesn't show political rivalry but it shows support to rival forces who works against the country," BJP leader said.

He further alleged that "Prakash not only opposed Modi but also questioned Surgical strike. He stood with Tukde Tukde gang in the matter of Kashmir. He also stood with the forces who spoke against the country."

BJP leader also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of federalism by saying that PM has worked a lot to strengthen the federal structure in the country.

"Be it devolution of funds from 32 per cent to 42 per cent, participation of states in foreign relations or the fact that the government never misused Article 326 like Congress did--these are examples of strong federalism practices by this government. Taking unanimous consensus on GST council is another sample of Federalism in the country," he said.

The Indian Army had conducted surgical strikes in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in September 2016 after 19 of the Indian Army soldiers were killed in the base camp in Uri.

Earlier this month, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had sought proof from the Central government over surgical strikes carried out in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in September 2016.

( With inputs from ANI )

