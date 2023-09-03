Kejriwal, Khattar spar over freebies issue on social media 

New Delhi, Sep 3 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kerjiwal on Sunday engaged in a war of words with his Haryana counterpart, Manohar Lal Khattar over the issue of freebies on X, formerly Twitter.

Khattar criticised Kejriwal on X, over the freebies matter, while responding to an earlier post of the Delhi Chief Minister.

Khattar also commented on his ministers, suggesting that they could potentially face consequences, (indicating legal cases).

Kejriwal promptly replied, stating that his party was providing free services to the public using taxpayers' money.

"We provide free services to the public using taxpayers' money. It's essential for you to be concerned about this, Mr. Khattar, because it seems like in your party, there's a trend of misusing public funds for the benefit of your close associates," Kejriwal posted on X.

"And regarding the ministers, I've heard that you're trying hard to cover up one minister's wrongdoings. What's the reason that the entire BJP seems to rally behind individuals involved in misconduct towards women?" Kejriwal replied to Khattar on X.

Earlier on Sunday, both had engaged in a war of words on Twitter that continued till late evening.

