Kejriwal summoned by CBI for questioning in excise case

New Delhi, April 14 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to join the investigation in the alleged excise policy scam case on Sunday.

Sources said that Kejriwal's testimony will be recorded by a team of top officials.

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was earlier arrested by both the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the matter, and is, presently, in jail.

