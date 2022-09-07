Kejriwal to launch campaign from birthplace in Haryana today

Chandigarh, Sep 7 AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will bring 130 crore Ind together for his path-breaking nationwide campaign, 'Make India No 1', that he will be launching from his birthplace Hisar in Haryana on Wednesday.

"We all have to come together to Make India No 1 and we have to form an alliance of 130 crore Ind, I will embark on a nation-wide journey to fulfil this cause," he said in a statement.

Anyone can join the Make India No 1 initiative by leaving a missed call on 9510001000.

Kejriwal said to make the campaign a success, "we will have to give excellent education free-of-cost to every child of the nation and build world-class schools all over India".

"The cause of transforming schools should have begun 75 years ago; we may have lost time, but we've finally started it now; once India joins hands for this cause, no one will be able to stop us."

The Prime Minister has announced the 'modernisation' of 14,500 government schools, he said, "but I fail to understand how such a small measure will be of any help in a country with 10.50 lakh government schools", adding, "If we modernise 14,500 schools every year it will take 7-80 years to fix 10.50 lakh schools".

The statement said Kejriwal will now be pumping fuel into the initiative, going across the country, forming an alliance of citizens all over India.

According to Kejriwal, there is not a single country in the world which has become a developed country without providing quality education to the children of their country.

During the campaign, the Delhi Chief Minister will visit all the states and interact with people.

"I will be starting my tour on September 7. The first place I will be visiting is my birthplace which is Hisar in Haryana. I was born in a village called Siwani which is near Hisar. I will kickstart this pious journey from my native place. Afterwards, I will visit other states and try to make people join this movement."

