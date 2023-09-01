Kerala: A tale of two high profile daughters

Thiruvananthapuram, Sept 1 Kerala’s two high profile daughters -- Veena Vijayan daughter of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Achu Oommen Chandy, daughter of late Congress chief minister Oommen Chandy -- have been in news for different reasons.

Veena has come under attack after a leading vernacular newspaper -- Malayala Manorama came out with a news report that her IT firm Exalogic got Rs 1.72 crores from a Kochi based mining company CMRL.

The newspaper report had attributed the source of the news to the Income Tax Department which was followed by Congress legislator Mathew Kuzhalnaden coming out against Veenu with more news, leaving the CPI-M and its top leadership to defend Veena.

She was trolled over social media as well.

Veena was also in news after her name got associated with Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the gold smuggling case. It was also alleged that Veena was engaged in gold and currency smuggling.

“All projects in Kerala beginning with K are literally V projects, a vehicle for Veena to make money,” said Swapna. She also alleged that she was offered a job in Veena’s IT firm in Bengaluru, which she did not take up.

Meanwhile, Achu who always remained away from public glare as she is settled in the Middle East with her family also came under attack, as soon as the campaign for the Puthuppally assembly by-election to elect Chandy’s successor was announced.

Congress has asked Chandy’s son and Achu’s elder brother Chandy Oommen as the candidate.

As soon as Achu arrived to join her brother in the election campaign, a top retired government official and ruling CPI-M activist Nandakumar wrote a social media post against Achu.

After Achu expressed displeasure with the social media post against her, Nandakumar withdrew it and rendered an apology. However, Achu registered a complaint with the Cyber wing of the police and following a public outrage against the post, the police registered a case against Nandakumar with bailable charges against him.

Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan wrote to Vijayan demanding immediate ouster of Nandakumar from the job which he was given allegedly by violating all the rules.

“If you really give any significance to your repeated stand on protecting the dignity of women, you should register a criminal case against Nandakumar and oust him from the job of the administrative officer at IHRD,” wrote Satheesan in a letter to the Chief Minister Vijayan.

The difference between the daughters about how they have approached their respective crises is vast. While Achu has immediately filed a complaint, Veena is yet to respond to the allegations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor