Kerala Budget on March 11 as session begins on Feb 18

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 9 The weekly cabinet meeting held here on Wednesday decided to hold the budget session of the Kerala Assembly from February 18 and the state budget for the fiscal 2022-23 will be presented by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal on March 11.

Since being the first session of the new year, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will deliver his address on February 18.

On expected lines, the upcoming session in all likelihood is set to be an explosive one and the first person to encounter this would be none other than Khan, as the entire Congress opposition is upset in the manner in which he signed the tweaking of the Lokayukta ordinance last Monday.

Another issue that is going to rock the house is the adamant stand of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the now controversial K-Rail- Silverline project, which has met opposition not just from the Congress led UDF but from the civil society too, who wants the proposed project to be scrapped and the most recent event of the revelation of gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh.

