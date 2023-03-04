Kerala CM's antipathy towards black continues; black masks, umbrellas out at function

Thiruvananthapuram, March 4 People in black masks and umbrellas were denied entry at a function being presided by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, yet again contradicting his claims of "no aversion" to the colour.

The incident took place in Calicut University on Saturday, when people with black masks and umbrellas were refused entry by the police.

According to sources, when a few people resisted it, the policemen on duty quietly informed them that they were just following the instructions issued by the CM's office.

Just before Chief Minister Vijayan's arrival, three female and two male students dressed in a black were taken into preventive custody.

Meanwhile, a group of Youth Congress workers dressed in black were seen protesting against Vijayan away from the venue.

Vijayan has come under duress from protests from the Congress-led opposition (UDF) workers ever since the state budget decided to levy a Rs 2 cess on fuel products.

