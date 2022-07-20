Kerala court directs police to register case against Jayarajan for IndiGo 'brawl'

Thiruvananthapuram, July 20 In a setback for Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who also handles the home portfolio, a lower court here on Wednesday asked the authorities to file a case against LDF Convenor E.P. Jayarajan, the personal security officer of Vijayan and his personal assistant for the 'brawl' that took place onboard an IndiGo flight on June 13.

The court directed the police station near the airport here to register the case after a petition was filed by two Youth Congress workers, who are presently out on bail after they were arrested in an attempt to murder case for 'plotting' the protest against Vijayan onboard the IndiGo flight.

This directive comes a day after Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan demanded that a case be registered against Jayarajan, which was shot down by Vijayan.

This has come as a double blow to Vijayan after the police registered the arrest of two time former Congress legislator K.N. Sabarinadhan, but he secured bail a few hours later.

The case against Youth Congress vice president Sabarinadhan was that he interacted through the social media with the two Youth Congress workers who sloganeered inside the aircraft against Vijayan and the police registered a case under charges of attempt to murder.

The first blow to Vijayan came on Monday when the internal probe committee of IndiGo Airlines banned Jayarajan for three weeks and the protesters got only a two-week ban.

Jayarajan told the media that registering a case as asked by the court is a normal practise and nothing more needs to be seen into it.

"This is a conspiracy against the Chief Minister and the involvement of state Congress president K. Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan cannot be ruled out," said Jayarajan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor