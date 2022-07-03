Kerala ex-MLA George held for outraging modesty of solar scam accused, gets bail

Thiruvananthapuram, July 3 The drama that began on Sunday morning when seven-time Kerala lawmaker P.C. George, called as a witness in a conspiracy case, was arrested in a case filed by the solar scam accused for outraging her modesty, ended in the night when a court here granted him bail.

Addressing the media, George's counsel, Ajithkumar said that the victim said the incident took place on February 10 but the complaint was only registered by her on July 2 and the arrest was effected soon.

"How do you explain the delay," he asked.

After George was arrested by the Museum police soon after emerging from giving his statement to the Crime Branch around noon, he was then taken to the Armed Reserve Police camp for questioning and then for a medical check-up.

He was then brought before the court and after a nearly a three-hour argument, secured bail after 9 p.m.

Coming out of the court, George told the media that the message in his bail is that faith in the judiciary will increase as this was a conspiracy to trap him.

He said that he has been speaking about a businessman called Farris Abubacker, whom he alleged was the person behind all the present events in the state.

"Farris Abubacker is a real estate don and an agent of (Chief Minister Pinarayi) Vijayan. Till 2016 Chennai was his location and Vijayan used to meet him. After 2016, he moved to US and Vijayan is also going there...," he said.

"I will soon approach all the investigating agencies with evidence and also approach the legal system against Vijayan, his daughter and his wife and their dealings," George added.

Earlier in the day, as he was taken away after being was arrested in the case filed by the solar scam accused, George said that "this is nothing but a high-level conspiracy to trap me" by Vijayan.

"You will all know what she said about me in the past. She told me that barring me, all other political leaders have exploited her. This case was registered based on her complaint and was taken by the police on Saturday around 11 a.m. This is nothing but a conspiracy because this lady several times wanted me to testify before the CBI that former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy had misbehaved with her. I refused to do so and hence this has been a conspiracy," he alleged.

"I have done no wrong and hence I have nothing to fear. Now I have been arrested and later they will produce me before a court and maybe I will be sent to jail. No issues at all, as I will fight this baseless allegation and prove I have done no wrong, as by her own admission, I was the only political leader who did not misbehave with her. Now she has joined hands with Vijayan," said George.

George also added that in the morning, he had appeared before the police officials after a complaint was registered by Left legislator K.T. Jaleel that he, along with gold smuggling case prime accused Swapna Suresh had conspired against the Vijayan government.

George represented the Poonjar Assembly constituency in Kottayam district for seven terms, but lost the April 2021 assembly polls.

Presently, he heads the Kerala Janapaksham-Secular party after quitting the Kerala Congress-M a few years ago.

In May this year, George was in the news for a hate speech and is presently out on bail after being in jail for a few days.

George's wife said she knows her husband very well and he has done no wrong.

"This is the revenge of Pinarayi Vijayan and he is out to finish George. He is a very sincere person and this lady who has given the complaint has come to our house many times. This was a trap by the police as it was told that he will only be made a witness in the conspiracy case," she said.

His daughter-in-law, the daughter of legendary Malayalam actor Jagathy Sreekumar, also said this is nothing but an act of vengeance by Vijayan.

"We have faith in the legal system and we know he will come out unscathed as he has done no wrong," she said.

