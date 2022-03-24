Kerala govt earned Rs 350 cr by penalising Covid norm violators

Thiruvananthapuram, March 24 The Kerala government has earned a staggering sum of Rs 350 crore by penalising people who violated Covid-19 protocols since the curbs were imposed two years ago.

According to the state government figures, roughly one fifth of the population of 3.30 crores have been penalised for breaking the safety rules.

Maximum fines were realised from those who did not wear masks which alone fetched Rs 214 crore from over 42.74 lakh people here.

The remaining amount was earned through those who ventured out without a valid reason.

