Kerala man hacks wife to death, hangs self

Thiruvananthapuram, April 20 An elderly man on Wednesday hacked his wife to death and hanged himself, police said.

Rajan(64) and Rema, along with their two sons, lived near Kottarakara, about 70 kms from the state capital.

According to neighbours, Rajan was an alcoholic who used to pick up fights with his wife frequently.

Recently, police had taken the man into custody but released him after Rema withdrew her compliant.

On Wednesday around 11.30 a.m., Rajan hacked Rema and when her sister Rethi tried to intervene, Rajan attacked her and severed her right hand.

After the crime, Rajan hanged himself to death.

Rethi was immediately rushed to the Medical College hospital, here where her condition is stated to be serious.

Police arrived at the scene and moved the two bodies for post-mortem.

