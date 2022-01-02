Kerala Oppn leader has become advocate of CM: Union Minister

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 2 Union Minister of state for external affairs and senior BJP leader, V. Muraleedharan said that Kerala opposition leader, V.D. Satheeshan has become the advocate of the Chief Minister and he has taken upon himself the task to save the left front government from embarrassing situations.

He said that Satheesan has turned into a mouthpiece of the Chief Minister and said that the opposition leader was acting without any sense.

Muraleedharan was speaking to reporters here on Sunday. He said that the Kerala Governor has all the right to recommend to the Kerala University to confer a DLitt to the President of India.

The Union Minister asked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan whether the Kerala Government and Kerala University had denied DLitt to the President due to the fact that he was a Dalit. He also said that the Kerala government had insulted the President of the country.

