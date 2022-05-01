Kerala Police book PC George for communal remarks

The Kerala Police have registered a case against former MLA and senior politician PC George for his alleged communal remarks.

George has been taken into custody and brought to AR Camp, Nandavanam.

Police at the Fort police station of Thiruvananthapuram took suo motu action against the politician and booked him under section 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race etc) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Addressing a programme organised as part of the ongoing Ananthapuri Hindu Maha Sammelan on Friday, George had alleged that tea laced with "drops causing impotence" is sold at Muslim-run restaurants to turn people infertile in a bid to seize control of the country.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor