Kerala Police file case against VHP women's wing for brandishing swords

Thiruvananthapuram, May 30 The Kerala Police on Monday registered a case against the organisers of a rally of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad's women's wing - Durga Vahini - in the state capital after protests as visuals showed four members carrying swords.

The case was registered by the Ariyancode police station in the capital's suburbs as the incident took place under its jurisdiction.

Videos of the rally of Sunday saw four members brandishing swords.

The SDPI, the political wing of the Popular Front of India, had approached the police against this and following the video of the rally surfacing on social media, police registered a case under the Weapons Act for trying to disturb communal peace and harmony.

Of late, various rallies and speeches have come under the police radar and in an incident that took place at Alappuzha, early this month, the police have by now taken into custody over a dozen PFI activists after a viral video showed a 10-year-old boy perched on the shoulder of a man, leading a sloganeering attacking other communities.

