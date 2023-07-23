Kerala Tourism organises ' Holiday Heist' to attract more tourists

Thiruvananthapuram, July 23 Kerala Tourism on Sunday announced social media bidding game, ‘Holiday Heist’ where participants have an opportunity to win vacation packages at the lowest possible prices.

This is considered a trendsetting and innovative way for Kerala to woo tourists from other states and even abroad to experience tourist spots in the state.

The game revolves around the concept of ‘lowest unique bidding’ in which participants compete to secure tourist packages with the lowest bids in a most unique manner. Strategic thinking and creativity are the hallmarks of this bidding game.

Maya, Kerala Tourism’s official WhatsApp chatbot, is the platform for the game.

Launched in March 2022, it boasts over 1.5 lakh contacts and more than 3 lakh active conversations.

Maya, according to a Kerala Tourism statement, unveils new tour packages every day for 30 days and users have to bid wisely to win daily with fresh chances to triumph for a month. With 30 captivating packages to grab, the bidders can look for a dream Kerala holiday.

The statement said that Maya has received 50,000 bids since day one, with lucky winners securing packages worth Rs 30,000 for an unbelievable Rs 5. To participate in the game, one has to send Holiday Heist to Maya, select the package of the day and start bidding. The winning bid will be announced everyday after 3 p.m.

Kerala Tourism Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas in the statement said: "We have unleashed Holiday Heist as an innovative tool to redefine tour package promotions, inspiring strategic thinking, creativity and a spirit of adventure. Its not just about bidding high, its about bidding uniquely low to steal a package!"

"As the exclusive WhatsApp campaign by Kerala Tourism, it also marks a historic milestone for tourism departments in the country.” For the game play, visit wa.me/917510512345?text=HolidayHeist

