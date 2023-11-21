Kerala's Responsible Tourism makes it to UNWTO list

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 21 Kerala's widely-appreciated Responsible Tourism (RT) Mission has made it to the Global List of Case Studies of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), earning yet another laurel for the state’s innovative programme for grassroots development amid promoting tourism adhering to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The UNWTO cited that Kerala Tourism has succeeded in upholding the world body’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) while promoting travel industry in the state.

Kerala has been cited for employing local resources and products while boosting RT destinations, thus finding resources to implement its objectives towards realising the SDGs.

The dashboard displays Kerala Tourism's website link for details about the state's activities.

Congratulating the State RT Mission on the accomplishment, Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas said tourists across the globe are watching our activities with great interest and the UNWTO's recognition will further inspire us to promote eco-friendly tourism.

Kerala's RT Mission earned the place among seven G20 countries with Maharashtra being the only other Indian state to figure in the list. The two Indian case studies are from among seven G20 countries to figure on the UWTO list: Mexico, Germany, Mauritius, Turkey, Italy, Brazil and Canada, being the others. Kerala RT's selection to the Special Dashboard has been based on the state’s tourism promotion initiatives in adherence to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor