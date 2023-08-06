Kharge accuses Modi of doing 'divisive' politics

New Delhi, Aug 6 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the latter's jibe at the Opposition, accusing him of doing "divisive" politics.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister had said in a veiled attack on the Opposition leaders: "The Quit India movement filled new energy into the steps of India towards attaining freedom. Inspired by this, today the entire country is saying 'Quit India' for all evils."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the last 10 years, you have only done politics of division. Bitter words are now coming out for 'INDIA' as well," Kharge said in a tweet, attacking the Prime Minister.

He said, "Your political forefathers pitted Indians against Indians, supported the British rule and strongly opposed the Quit India movement. Had a suspected role in the conspiracy to assassinate (Mahatma ) Gandhi. They opposed the tricolour.

"Quit India which was not remembered for 75 years is being remembered now. This is our victory, India will join and INDIA (Opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) will win."

Referring to the Manipur situation, the Congress chief said, "You are not able to control the Manipur violence. Your divisive politics has pitted communities against each other. Over 150 people have lost their lives so far."

Notably, ethnic clashes erupted in Manipur on May 3 and since then hundreds of people have lost their lives whereas thousands have been forced to take refuge in the relief camps.

"The country is watching what is happening in Haryana. Where there have been no riots for decades, your government and Sangh Parivar members are making people fight against each other. Radical criminals are enemies of the society," he said, referring to the recent violence in Haryana's Nuh.

Accusing the Prime Minister of failing to address several issues concerning the public, including unemployment and inflation, Kharge said, "All this needs to end. It seems impossible for your government. There is disappointment among the public. Instead of solving the problems, the PM does politics in government events and attacks the Opposition."

