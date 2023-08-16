Kharge chairs meeting with Delhi leaders to discuss 2024 LS poll preparedness

New Delhi, Aug 16 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge was held a meeting with the leaders of Delhi to discuss the 2024 Lok Sabha poll preparedness. Besides Kharge, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, party general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal, former Union minister Ajay Maken, Delhi unit chief Chaudhary Anil Kumar, in-charge Deepak Bawaria, Alka Lamba, J.P. Agarwal and several others were present.

A party leader said that the meeting will focus on the poll preparedness for the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections next year.

The Congress leaders will also discuss the strategy to make a comeback in all the seven seats of the national capital.

The meeting comes in the wake of Congress supporting AAP in the Rajya Sabha on the Delhi Services Bill, which was passed by Parliament during the recently concluded Monsoon Session and President Droupadi Murmu later giving nod to it.

Several leaders of Delhi, including Ajay Maken and Sandeep Dikshit had earlier opposed the idea of having any kind of alliance with the AAP in the national capital.

