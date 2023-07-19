Kharge condoles deaths in Chamoli caused by transformer blast

New Delhi, July 19 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday termed the deaths in Uttarakhand's Chamoli due to a transformer blast as painful, and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

In a tweet, Kharge said: "The news of the death of several people due to the accident on the banks of Alaknanda river in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district is painful.

"Our deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the victims who lost their lives in the tragic incident. We wish for the speedy recovery of the injured," the Congress President said.

His remarks came after at least 15 people died after a transformer exploded at the project site of Namami Gange, built on the banks of the Alaknanda river in Uttarakhand's Chamoli.

The injured are being shifted to a higher centre in Rishikesh. Chamoli Superintendent of Police, Pramendra Dobhal, said: "We got a call from the village that a security guard has died of electrocution. When policemen went with villagers for the spot inspection, 21 people were electrocuted and suffered severe injuries. 15 people died in a hospital and the rest are critical."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor