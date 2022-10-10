Kharge promises 'collective decisions' if he becomes Congress President

Kolkata, Oct 10 Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who is the key contestant for the post of the party President, on Monday promised that he will give more stress on "collective decisions" in the party if he is elected for that chair.

"This is an internal election. Any decision will be taken through internal and mutual discussions. Not 'me' but 'we' will together take the decisions," Kharge said while addressing a press meet as he visited Kolkata for campaigning.

He also promised a 50 per cent reservation in the party portfolios for women, scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and other backward classes. He also proposed that no one will be able to stick to a particular chair for a period more than five years.

"We all wanted Rahul Gandhi to be unanimously elected as the Congress President. We also conveyed this to our leader, Sonia Gandhi. But she said that none from the Gandhi family will contest in the polls. I am contesting this election to uphold the great legacy of Congress's ideology as well as to establish democracy in the entire country. I am contesting this election following the instructions of the leadership of my party," Kharge said.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (WBPCC) is yet to make any formal announcement on whether their support will be extended towards Kharge or the other contestant for the chair, Shashi Tharoor. According to state Congress President and veteran party Lok Sabha member, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the state Congress unit wanted Rahul Gandhi to be party's national President.

"But that is not happening. We, on behalf of WBPCC, have welcomed Mallikarjun Kharge. Similarly, we will also welcome Shashi Tharoor who is coming to the state soon. However, we are yet to take any decision," he said.

src/vd

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor