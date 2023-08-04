Kharge slams Modi govt, says orchestrated hate foisted by BJP

New Delhi, Aug 4 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said that only 12.2 lakh formal Jobs were created in the last five years and unimaginable unemployment, painful price rise and orchestrated hate foisted by the BJP has resulted in this disaster of a situation. Taking a swipe at the government, Kharge in a tweet said, "India under Modi government has added only 12.2 Lakh formal Jobs in past 5 years. That means an average of just 2,44,000 jobs per year. We are not inventing this figure. It is the Modi government which created this narrative that EPF Regular Contributors = Creation of Formal Jobs. The EPF data corroborates this."

