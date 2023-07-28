Kishan Reddy visits rain affected areas in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, July 28 Union Minister for Tourism and Telangana unit BJP president G. Kishan Reddy on Friday visited some of the rain-affected areas in Hyderabad.

He went around few areas under Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency represented by him and interacted with local people to know the problems faced by them.

Kishan Reddy visited Yousufguda, Jubilee Hills, Amberpet. He spoke to officials and directed them to solve the problems faced by people due to overflowing drains and manholes.

Later, talking to media persons he alleged that the BRS government has failed to address the problems faced by people in areas affected by rains.

Kishan Reddy said the government's focus was only on Hitec City and surrounding areas.

He alleged that the government was ignoring the civic issues in other areas in the city.

Meanwhile, the BJP state unit demanded the KCR government to convene an all party meeting to discuss the situation arising due to recent heavy rains which lashed several parts of the state.

Telangana unit BJP vice-president NVSS Prabhakar alleged that KCR government lacked foresight to take measures to meet challenges during natural calamities like heavy rains.

The government should immediately convene an all party meeting to discuss rains related damages, failure of government and negligence of GHMC officials.

Holding CM KCR and his minister son KTR responsible for hardship of people, the senior BJP leader accused ruling party leaders of indulging in encroachment of lands of lakes and government failure to desilt several lakes which caused severe problems to citizens of Hyderabad city and water from overflowing lakes entered in several colonies and low lying areas.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor