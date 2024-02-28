Koustav Bagchi Resigns: West Bengal Congress Leader and Advocate Tenders His Resignation From Primary Membership, Likely to Join BJP

Koustav Bagchi, West Bengal Congress leader and advocate, has tendered his resignation from the primary membership of the party as well as the membership of the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee on Wednesday, February 28.

"I believe the urge for forging an alliance by our Top Leadership with the TMC is nothing but a blatant insult to those loyal soldiers of the Congress party only for some parochial interests and/or gains of certain leaders and their associates...Without hesitation, I can firmly say that in the present day scenario, the Indian National Congress has lost its political character," the letter reads.

Koustav Bagchi's Resignation Letter:

West Bengal Congress leader and advocate Koustav Bagchi resigns from the primary membership of the party as well as the membership of West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect.



The letter reads, "I believe the urge for forging an alliance by our Top… pic.twitter.com/f3P8s2ulpS — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2024

Speculations are rife that Koustav Bagchi is likely to join the BJP ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Congress has lost credibility as a political party, claimed rebel Congress leader Bagchi in his resignation.

Also Read | Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Resigns as Himachal Pradesh CM After Congress MLAs Rebelled Against Him.

“In West Bengal, the Pradesh Congress committee has no importance. The party high command sees the Trinamool Congress as its West Bengal unit. The party is more interested in forging a friendship with the TMC than strengthening the state party unit. Therefore, I cannot compromise with my self-esteem and not fight against the TMC,” Bagchi said. He also questioned the Congress high command’s silence on the Sandeshkhali issue.