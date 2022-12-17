K'taka AAP submits 24-point list for discussion in Belagavi Session

Bengaluru, Dec 17 A delegation led by Karnataka Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) unit president Prithvi Reddy listed 24 issues and submitted them to Speaker Raghunathrao Malkapure for discussion in the Legislative Council Session to be held in Belagavi.

Speaking to the media, AAP state president Prithvi Reddy said: "AAP workers from all the 31 districts of the state have held discussions with various sections of people including farmers, employees, social workers.

"Based on the information collected, a list of 24 points has been prepared and submitted to the Chairman of the Legislative Council. Instead of falling prey to unnecessary discussions, AAP is engaged in this task with the good intention of ensuring that the debate is of the benefit of the state," he said.

Mukhyamantri Chandru, chairman of the AAP's state Public Relations and Campaign committee, said: "Since the AAP does not have members in the state assembly and legislative council, the party will not be allowed to participate in the Belagavi session to be held from December 19.

"But since we are a party with pro-people concerns, we will not be able to keep quiet without even indirectly participating in the session. Therefore, we have made a list of the issues which need to be discussed in the Legislative Council and submitted them to the Speaker," he said.

AAP leader and senior Supreme Court lawyer Brijesh Kalappa said: "If the assembly sessions are to be meaningful, the problems of the common man should be heard there. But it is ironic that most of the proceedings have fallen victim to the procrastination and lackdesical attitude of the ruling party and the opposition. I am confident that the Speaker will heed the AAP demand and take steps for a useful session."

AAP leaders Jogin, Jagadish V. Sadam, Darshan Jain, B.T. Naganna, Suresh Rathod, Channappa Gowda Nellore and others participated in the meeting.

