K'taka BJP asks Siddaramaiah for FCI's commitment letter over rice supply

Chikkamagaluru (Karnataka), June 16 BJP National General Secretary C.T. Ravi on Friday slammed the Congress government in Karnataka for accusing the Centre of not providing rice despite having sufficient stocks and asked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to produce the commitment letter in this regard by the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

Speaking to reporters, C.T. Ravi stated if he is not "lying", then he should show the letter by FCI promising rice to Karnataka state. Let them stop making false allegations and provide money to people to buy the rice. The Centre has not sent a letter that they will send the rice so that the Congress government projects it as its scheme and then distributes it to the people.

"You point fingers at the Centre for the task which you are unable to do. I expected Siddaramaiah to start making allegations after four or five months. But, he has begun already. You declared that the free rice scheme would be implemented from July 1 and now you blame the central government. You debit money into the accounts of BPL holders, they will buy the rice," C.T. Ravi reiterated.

On the increase in the electricity fare, the BJP leader charged that the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission's (KERC) proposal to hike the price was not given consent by the BJP.

It is accorded by the Congress government. The excise duty is also increased quietly. Is the Centre responsible for all this? They have all set to hike registration and motor vehicle taxes. On the one hand the Congress government is snatching the money from the public and on the other it is pretending like it is giving.

According to CM Siddaramaiah, the FCI deputy manager had informed that there is seven lakh tonne rice stock. In spite of the stock, why is the Centre not supplying rice? BJP leaders are anti-poor. To bring a bad name to the Congress government they are resorting to all these tactics.

"We had a discussion with the FCI's deputy manager. He had assured the Minister for Food and Civil Supplies K.H. Muniyappa and us to supply rice. He had also written a letter on June 12 and promised to supply rice with the consent from the centre. After this development, the central government has taken a political decision," CM Siddaramaiah had alleged.

