K'taka HC starts hearing hijab arguments on fifth day

Bengaluru, Feb 17 A three-judge bench of the Karnataka High Court has started hearing the petitions on hijab row for the fifth consecutive day on Thursday. The counsels for petitioners are arguing to lift the interim order prohibiting Muslim girl students from wearing hijab to classes. The counsels have argued that the government is misusing the interim order issued by the court to target Muslim students.

Meanwhile, students staged a protest before the District Commissioner's office in Shivamogga district amid curfew orders demanding permission to wear hijab to classes. District Commissioner Dr R. Selvamani met the students and took a memorandum from them.

The three judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and comprising Justice Krishna S. Dixit and Justice Khaji Jaibunnesa Mohiyuddin, has not obliged the request yet. The petitioners are likely to press for reversal of the interim order by praying that Muslim students have been sent back from schools for wearing hijab. Advocate General Prabhuling Navadagi, appearing for the government, has objected and said that if the request is considered it is as good as considering the petitioner's application.

Senior advocates Devdatt Kamat, Ravivarma Kumar and Yusuf Muchchala made submissions on Wednesday and have completed their arguments. Meanwhile, the six girls from Udupi who started the hijab protest, have decided to remain absent from the college until the final order.

Meanwhile, police had a tough time as about 340 students in Hassan blocked the road holding placards in support of hijab. Deputy SP warned them of action after which they dispersed. Tense situation is prevailing at Saraladevi College in Bellary as hijab wearing students joined by parents refused to go back even after several requests from college and police authorities were made.

