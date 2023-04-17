K'taka polls: Candidates across parties file nominations in seven Assembly constituencies of Shivamogga

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], April 17 : Various candidates across parties filed their nominations in seven constituencies in Karnataka's Shivamogga for the upcoming state Assembly elections.

Two brothers in the Soraba constituency, Madhu Bangarappa from Congress and Kumar Bangarappa from the BJP filed their nominations. The two brothers offered special pooja at the Ranganatha Swamy temple at different times and took the procession to the election office to submit their respective nomination papers.

In a surprising move, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa's son and BJP candidate for the Shikaripura constituency BY Vijayendra also submitted his nomination.

Vijayendra had earlier decided to submit his nomination papers on April 19; however, he symbolically submitted his nomination papers today.

Vijayendra came to the Taluk office along with his family members and submitted his nomination papers. He submitted his nomination paper symbolically because of the "good day" today.

On April 19 at 9 am, he will take a procession from Huchcharaya Swami Devasthan and submit his nomination paper. Father BS Yediyurappa, Union Minister Narayanaswamy, Kalaburagi MP Umesh Gopaldev Jadhav, Shivamogga MP BY Raghavendra and KS Eshwarappa will accompany him.

Congress candidate Gopalakrishna Belur who is contesting from Sagar filed his nomination today. Former Minister Kagodu Thimmappa, Mallikarjun Hakre, and Kalagodu Ratnakar were present on the occasion.

Nagaraj Gowda, the Congress candidate from the Shikaripura constituency, filed his nomination papers today as independent. Thousands of his supporters participated in the procession.

JDS candidate Rajaram filed his nomination today in Tirthahalli. Aam Aadmi Party candidate Netravati filed nomination papers in Shimoga city.

Notably, Shivamogga has eight Assembly constituencies. The last date for filing nominations is April 20 while it is April 24 to withdraw the nomination.

Karnataka will go to Assembly polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

