K'taka polls: Cong set to secure 60% vote share, says Siddaramaiah

Mysuru, (Karnataka) May 10 Opposition leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday claimed that the Congress will secure 60 per cent of vote share in the Assembly polls and bag 130 to 160 seats.

Speaking to reporters before casting his vote in Varuna, Siddaramaiah expressed confidence in Congress forming a full-fledged majority government in the state. "The spirit and enthusiasm for voting in the state is visible. The people are responding commendably to the voting process," he said.

"This is my last election and I won't compete after this. But, I will not retire from active politics. The CM candidate would be decided by the high command," the veteran leader stated.

Later, Siddaramaiah exercised his franchise at Siddaramanahundi village in Varuna constituency. His followers and supporters raised slogans calling him the Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Siddaramaiah was accompanied by his son former MLA Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah and daughter-in-law Smitha.

Siddaramaiah is contesting from Varuna seat, considered as the high voltage contest in the entire state. The BJP has fielded Minister for Housing V. Somanna against him.

Union Minister Amit Shah had conducted road shows and public rallies and announced that Somanna will be given a big role if he defeats Siddaramaiah.

