K'taka polls: Rahul to celebrate Basava Jayanthi in K'taka

Bengaluru, April 22 Continuing its outreach to Lingayat community ahead of the May 10 Assembly polls, the Congress has roped in Rahul Gandhi to participate in Basava Jayanthi celebrations at Kudala Sangama in Bagalkot district of the state.

Basava Jayanthi is celebrated on April 23 as a festival by the Lingayat community across the state.

The Congress, which is upbeat about breaking Lingayat vote bank of BJP after the joining of senior Lingayat leaders from BJP Jagadish Shettar and Laxman Savadi , is all set to woo the community on the auspicious occasion, sources said here on Saturday.

Guru Basavanna's (12th century social reformer who founded Lingayat religion) samadhi is located in Kudala Sangama. The Congress wants to send out a signal through the programme that it is with Lingayats.

According to the sources, the programme is organised by an organization and not by the party.

Congress leaders have visited the spot and made arrangements. KPCC Publicity Campaign President and senior Congress leader M.B. Patil has taken all the major responsibilities of hosting Rahul Gandhi and organising programmes.

The former Congress president will visit Sangameshwara temple and Basavanna's Ikya Mantapa (samadhi). Later, he is scheduled to participate in the Basava Jayanthi programme organised at the venue.

All Lingayat leaders of Congress will participate in the programme with Rahul Gandhi to send a signal to the community, sources explained.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor