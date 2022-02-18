KTR flays PM for 'malice' towards Telangana

Hyderabad, Feb 18 Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working President K. T. Rama Rao on Friday flayed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for questioning formation of Telangana but not giving even a penny to the state which is marching ahead on the path of development.

Rama Rao, who is also state Industry, Information Technology, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister, wondered why Modi has malice towards Telangana which has become a model for the entire country with comprehensive development.

"Modi says one nation, one election, one nation, one ration, and one nation, one registration. I say one nation, one mistake and the mistake was to trust Modi and elect him in 2014," he said addressing a public meeting while launching development works in Sircilla district.

KTR, as the leader is popularly known, said people brought Modi to power to change their lives but he is selling away even the Life Insurance Corporation.

He slammed state BJP leaders questioning their presence in Telangana after opposing formation of the state.

He claimed that NITI Aayog had recommended to the Centre to give Rs 14,000 crore for Mission Bhagiratha and Rs 5,000 crore for Mission Kakatiya but Modi did not give even one paisa.

He mocked the Centre for 'shamelessly copying Mission Bhagiratha and enacting the Har Ghar Jal drama'.

The TRS leader recalled that in 2014, Modi had promised to deposit Rs 15 lakh in the bank account of every Indian. "Has anybody received Rs 15 lakh," he asked. He also reminded Modi of his promise to provide two crore jobs every year.

The minister also came down heavily on state BJP chief and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay saying he failed to bring any funds for Vemulawada temple.

KTR said the state government has been urging the Centre to set up a mega powerloom cluster in Sircilla but the Centre has not given even a paisa for this.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor