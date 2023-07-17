Kumaraswamy denies getting any invitation for the NDA meeting or all opposition parties meet in Bengaluru

The political domain has been throbbing with rumours that the BJP and JD (S) would join hands in Karnataka to contest the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Last week Kumaraswamy’s statement in the Legislative Assembly created curiosity in the political circle about the alliance of the two parties. While talking with the media former CM and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy said, “We lost seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections because of our ties with Congress. There is a lot of time still left. We also need political survival. If we do an alliance, it will happen openly, he said.

Kumaraswamy denied getting any invitation for the NDA meeting called by the BJP on July 18th. However, he said, “If I will be invited last minute also, I will discuss it with senior leaders HD Deve Gowda and then decide.” He also said that he doesn’t have an invite to a meeting of all opposition parties scheduled in Bengaluru coming week.

According to the BJP sources, there is also a possibility that BJP offers Kumaraswamy to become Union Minister and give his brother HD Revanna a Lok Sabha ticket. BJP is planning for a merger but JD(S) wants an alliance. An alliance with JD(S) will make the party stronger for the next Assembly polls and it will eventually damage BJP. Sources also stated that JD(S) will contest three Lok Sabha seats while landing three candidates to the BJP in three other constituencies.