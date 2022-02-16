Lalu Prasad the only culprit, all others saints, says RJD leader

Patna, Feb 16 A day after Lalu Prasad Yadav was held guilty in another in fodder scam, RJD Vice President Shivanand Tiwari on Wednesday wondered why only the party chief was being targeted in corruption cases.

"The special CBI court has punished Lalu Prasad Yadav repeatedly in one case. It had held Lalu Prasad guilty in the past, we were expecting the same result this time too. They made five FIRs for one case and pronounce punishments separately.

"Moreover, the way leaders of ruling parties gave the statement against Lalu Prasad Yadav, it looked like he is the only culprit in the world and they are saints," Tiwari said.

"For any corruption case in our country, actions take place on the line of meeting the political intention and motive of a party ruling in the country. If we remember the 2015 Assembly elections of Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his Gopalganj and Muzaffarpur rallies, said that Nitish Kumar was involved in 22 scams. At that time Narendra Modi was campaigning for BJP and Nitish Kumar was the chief Ministerial face of Mahagathbandhan," Tiwari said.

"What happened to those 22 scams? Were those charges wiped out after Nitish Kumar jumped into the camp of prime minister in 2017?" he asked.

"The irony is that Narendra Modi who alleged that Nitish Kumar was an accused of 22 scams, has now declared him a socialist leader of the country. More interestingly, Nitish Kumar, who said that if he would shake hands with Narendra Modi, crores of Muslims of the country would come under fear, is accepting certificates of being a socialist leader with folded hands," Tiwari said.

Earlier on Tuesday, RJD leaders Jagadanand Singh, Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, Shyam Rajak and many other leaders expressed similar views following Lalu Prasad Yadav's conviction.

Besides RJD leaders, Hindustani Awam Morcha Jitan Ram Manjhi also came out in support of Lalu Prasad Yadav.

"Lalu ji is a preceptor of social equality and social justice in the country. The poor people of Bihar are disheartened after a CBI court held him guilty in a fodder scam. He is making a huge contribution in the society," Manjhi, the former Chief Minister of Bihar, said.

"I would not like to comment on the court decision but I must say that people of the country are taking inspiration from socialist leaders like him. It is painful and extremely unfortunate that he is going to jail regularly in one case. I pray to god for his good health," Manjhi said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor