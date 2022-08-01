Late night shooting in Orlando leaves seven injured

Washington, Aug 1 Seven persons were injured after a mass shooting in downtown Orlando, Florida, early Sunday morning, police said.

Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith told reporters that the shooting followed a fight in the area of Wall Street Plaza and South Orange Avenue at 2:00 a.m. as the bars and restaurants were closing, Xinhua news agency reported.

An unidentified shooter pulled out a handgun and fired into the crowd, injuring seven people.

All the victims are hospitalised and in stable condition, Smith said.

Police are seeking information about the suspect.

The US has suffered at least 382 mass shootings so far this year, according to the latest data from the non-profit Gun Violence Archive.

