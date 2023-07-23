Lathi-charge incident: Samrat Choudhary demands postmortem report of Vijay Singh
By IANS | Published: July 23, 2023 06:58 PM 2023-07-23T18:58:04+5:30 2023-07-23T19:00:06+5:30
Patna, July 23 BJP State President Samrat Choudhary on Sunday asked the Superintendent of Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) to provide a detailed postmortem report of Vijay Kumar Singh.
BJP has alleged that Kumar died during the police lathi-charge on July 13. However, the Patna administration has said that the deceased died due to a heart attack.
Patna DM Chandrashekhar Singh has also claimed that Vijay Singh was not present at the protest site where police restored to lathi-charge to disperse the BJP protesters.
Samrat Choudhary said that Vijay Kumar Singh, the Maha Mantri of BJP Jahanabad district, died due to lathi-charge on July 13.
“His postmortem was conducted in PMCH. Provide us with a detailed postmortem report and video of the postmortem,” Choudhary said.
RCP Singh, the former union minister, after meeting with the family members of Vijay Singh said: “Vijay Singh was not having any heart problem. He was not taking any medicines. The state government is claiming that he died due to a heart attack. It is an unfortunate incident.”
