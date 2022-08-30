Learn from lesson history has to offer: Amit Malviya to Shashi Tharoor

New Delhi, Aug 30 Amid speculation that Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is intending to contest the elections for the party president's post, BJP leader Amit Malviya on Tuesday cautioned him to learn lessons from history.

Wishing Tharoor luck for the elections, Malviya said that he must learn from the lessons history has to offer. He also advised him to avoid flights and charter planes in particular.

"If media reports of Shashi Tharoor intending to run for Congress President's post are true, he should immediately stop being around public toilets and avoid flights, chartered planes or choppers, in particular. He must learn from the lessons history has to offer. Good luck!," Malviya said in a tweet.

Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Tharoor had aired his opinion in a vernacular daily on the need for a contest to the top party post a couple of days ago.

As soon as the article went viral, it gave rise to speculation that he might throw his hat into the ring to contest for the top party post. However, Tharoor clarified on Tuesday by saying, "I never said that I will contest, the rest can be discussed later."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor