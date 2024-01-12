Lebanese PM urges calm on Israel-Lebanon border during meeting US envoy

Beirut, Jan 12 Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati has urged an end to Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon during discussions with US envoy Amos Hochstein.

"We want peace and stability through adherence to international resolutions," Mikati told the Hochstein, who visited Lebanon on Thursday to address the escalating tensions between Hezbollah and Israel, according to a statement by the Lebanese Council of Ministers.

For his part, Hochstein highlighted the need to calm the situation in southern Lebanon and proposed exploring temporary compromises to prevent further escalation, the statement said.

Hochstein also met with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and other officials on the current situation along the Lebanon-Israel borders as well as the conflict in Gaza, Xinhua news agency reported.

Confrontations on the borders continued to intensify on Thursday, with two members of the Civil Defence being killed and four others wounded in an Israeli air strike on Lebanon's southern town of Hanin, a Lebanese military source told Xinhua.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the casualties resulted from an Israeli warplane firing four missiles at a civil defence centre and two adjacent houses in Hanin.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah said its fighters attacked several Israeli sites in al-Baghdadi and al-Motella.

--IANS

