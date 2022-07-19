Lebanon urges US for quick conclusion on border demarcation talks with Israel

Beirut, July 19 Lebanese President Michel Aoun has urged the US to activate its mediation in the indirect border demarcation negotiations between Lebanon and Israel.

"It is not acceptable to delay the process of demarcating the southern maritime borders," Aoun was quoted as saying in a statement on Monday released by Lebanon's Presidency.

He stressed the need to activate the American mediation carried out by US Energy Envoy, Amos Hochstein to reach a quick conclusion, which he believed would "enable Lebanon to benefit from oil and gas in its water while maintaining stability on its borders".

The Lebanese President made the remarks during his meeting with President and CEO of the American Task Force on Lebanon, Edward Gabriel to discuss the latest political and economic affairs in the country, Xinhua news agency reported.

Lebanon and Israel are embroiled in a maritime border dispute that has intensified after Israel sent a vessel operated by Energean, a London-based oil and gas production company, to the Karish field on June 5.

Lebanese authorities are currently seeking to revive indirect talks with Israel on maritime border demarcation, which were halted after Lebanon expanded its claim in territorial waters to include at least a part of the Karish oil field.

