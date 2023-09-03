Lecturer who was suspended after Article 370 argument reinstated

Srinagar, Sep 3 The Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday reinstated a lecturer who was previously suspended after he had appeared in the Supreme Court against the scrapping of Article 370 in the Supreme Court.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has revoked the suspension order and invited Bhat to "report back to his original place of posting", an official said.

The suspension of Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, a senior lecturer of political science, came into the spotlight during the Supreme Court's hearings on petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370.

The Supreme Court had expressed concerns about the suspension and hinted that it might be perceived as an act of "retribution".

During his appearance before the court, Bhat had argued against the 2019 decision that revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status and divided it into two Union territories.

