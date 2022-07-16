LGBTQ festival resumes in Seoul after 3-year hiatus

Seoul, July 16 Sexual minorities in South Korea held an annual festival in downtown Seoul on Saturday after a pandemic-driven three-year hiatus, with Christian and other conservative groups opposing the high-profile event.

The 23rd Seoul Queer Culture Festival took place at Seoul Plaza, bringing together members of the LGBTQ community lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer persons as well as their supporters and human rights activists, Yonhap news agency reported.

