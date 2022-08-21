Liquor policy not the issue, but to defame Kejriwal's health, education model: AAP MP

New Delhi, Aug 21 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP and national spokesperson, Sanjay Singh told the media that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) only wants to defame Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's model of governance but the major issue for the saffron party is not the liquor policy.

"The issue is not about the liquor policy. If that was the case, the first raid would have taken place in Gujarat," Singh said on Saturday.

He told the media that the main issue with the BJP is Kejriwal's growing popularity and it wants to defame two important pillars health and education of Kejriwal's model of governance.

He was addressing the media a day after the CBI raided Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's residence and other locations in connection with irregularities in the Excise policy.

Reacting to Sisodia's press conference on Saturday, Singh added that Sisodia has told everything about how the CBI conducted raid at his residence.

"Even after such a long and extensive raid, the CBI has not been able to tell anything concrete on what came out after the raid," the AAP spokesperson added.

"Modiji by waging this war, you have decided that the fight for 2024 Lok Sabha election will be Modi vs Kejriwal. Now Congress has also stood with you," he said, adding that the good work done by the AAP government will not stop with such raids.

BJP leaders on Friday were surprised as to how the New York Times published the news of Delhi's education model and a picture of the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, the AAP spokesperson said.

"They (BJP) started saying that this newspaper publishes news against India, while this New York Times wrote in 2013: 'Modi Rise in India'."

Later, the BJP's IT cell ran fake news in the name of New York Times, to which the latter came up with a clarification that they did not publish it.

While speaking about Union Minister Anurag Thakur's press conference on Saturday, Singh said added Thakur called the Kejriwal government as 'Bewdi Sarkar'.

"The first 'Bewdi' government is the Uttar Pradesh government where 21.8 per cent of the revenue comes from selling liquor, the second is Karnataka where 20.6 per cent of the revenue comes from alcohol, the third is the Madhya Pradesh government where 19.9 per cent of the revenue comes, Haryana has 13.7 per cent," the AAP spokesperson said while asking Thakur that whether he will hold a discussion on this.

BJP leader Anurag Thakur had suggested that the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister should change the spelling of his name to 'MONEY SHH'.

Reacting to Thakur's allegations, Singh said the former does not know the history of Sisodia dynasty.

"Manish Sisodia is a descendant of Maharana Pratap. First read the history of Sisodia dynasty, no one has the capacity to change his name," he added.

"The Municipal Corporation waived off Rs 85 crore during Covid-19. Did the CBI go after it? They waived Rs 100 crore for the outdoor advertisement company. Railways also did the same. Similarly, Karnataka, Haryana governments also waived. The license fee which was waived in the Covid period, they are calling it a big corruption," Singh told the media.

Reacting to the question that the Delhi Chief Minister is not openly coming to Sisodia's defence, he said that Kejriwal addressed the media on Friday.

However, the whole country is watching how the BJP is targeting the Kejriwal government shutting down all the Ministries and works, Singh added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor