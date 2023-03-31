"Lives of Hindus in Bengal under threat": BJP MP Locket Chatterjee

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 31 : After violence broke out in West Bengal's Howrah during Ram Navami celebrations, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Locket Chatterjee on Friday said that the lives of Hindus in the state are "under threat".

"It is disheartening. Such visuals emerge from Bengal every Ram Navami and Durga idol immersion. It is not acceptable that the lives of Hindus in Bengal are under threat. When there was violence in Howrah yesterday, Mamata Banerjee was sitting on a 30-hour Dharna," Chatterjee told .

The BJP MP accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of appeasement politics. She demended the resignation of Mamata Banerjee.

"What did she say? Muslims live nicely during Ramzan. Is this an example of that? She is with Muslims for vote bank and appeasement politics. Law and order situation in the state is worse. She should resign. She is the Chief Minister as well as Home Minister and she is unable to stop this. This has been happening one after the other...This should be probed by National Investigation Agency (NIA)," added Chatterjee.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur also condemned the violence in West Bengal.

"During Mamata Banerjee's rule, journalists were attacked, stone pelting was done during Ram Navami processions. If journalists are becoming victims of violence and the State government remains a mute spectator, what can be more shameful than this? The more it is condemned, the less it is..." Thakur said.

Meanwhile, the situation turned violent in Shibpur area of Howrah on Friday. Fresh violence broke out here ,on Friday a day after arson on 'Ram Navami'.

Several vehicles were set on fire earlier on Thursday after two groups clashed in Howrah amid Ram Navami celebrations. During the procession, the rioters vandalized public and private properties and set vehicles on fire.

West Bengal Police on Thursday conducted a flag march in Howrah where violence broke out during a Ram Navami procession.

