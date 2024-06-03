Lok Sabha Election 2024: Key BJP Meeting Being Held at JP Nadda's Residence, Amit Shah in Attendance

BJP has called a key meeting of the party leaders at national president JP Nadda’s residence on Monday, ahead of the Lok Sabha Election Results. Confident of a victory, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned grand celebrations across the country on June 4, the day of the counting of votes. A day before counting votes for the Lok Sabha Election 2024, the Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered repolling in one voting station each at two of West Bengal’s constituencies – Barasat and Mathurapur.

The repolling will occur on Monday amid reports of violence and clashes between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).An average of all the major Exit polls predict a third term for the ruling NDA and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with estimates ranging from 353 to 383 seats for the BJP-led alliance and 152 to 182 seats for the opposition INDIA bloc.

The BJP had given the slogan of '400 paar' for its alliance in the Lok Sabha polls.If the exit polls hold true, Modi will equal the record of the country's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, in leading his party to victory at the polls for a third straight term.